Tomato prices skyrocketed to Rs 110 per kg in Chennai

Koyambedu says the price of tomatoes has been at a high level due to a lack of supply in the vegetable market. As a result, a kilo of tomato is sold for more than Rs. 100 in the retail shops in the market today.

In this situation, tomatoes are being sold at Rs. 110 without any change in Koyambedu market, Chennai. 1 kg of tomato is sold at retail for Rs. 150. Similarly, onion: Rs.20; Small onion: Rs.180; Fresh tomato: Rs.110; potato: Rs.30; beans: Rs.90; Ooty carrot: Rs.65. Bangalore Carrot: Rs. 40; Ginger: Rs. 230; Garlic: Rs. 210; Coloured Chillies: Rs. 200; Peas: Rs. 190; Green Chillies: Rs. 60.

