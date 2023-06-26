Tomato prices skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tomato prices in Chennai have skyrocketed following the intense rain in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states in the last few days.

The rains had damaged crops and impacted the supply of perishable commodities.

The wholesale prices range from Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg, and the retail shops sold tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg on Monday.

"There has been a fall in supply due to soaring temperatures in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka damaged the crops, but it did not affect the supply, and the prices were stable. Whereas the recent intense rain affected the crop cultivation, and it resulted in supply shortages for the markets," said P Sukumaran, Secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association.

The tomato prices at Koyambedu wholesale market gradually increased from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 40 per kg last week.

During weekends, the supply was impacted drastically and it was sold for Rs 60 per kg.

After the tomato arrivals were reduced from 90 vehicles to 35 vehicles on Monday, the rates surged from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 90 per kg. The retail shops in the city sell tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg. However, it has impacted their sales and led to wastage after the tomatoes soared to Rs 70 per kg.

S Thyagarajan, a retail vendor at Purasawakkam said, "Usually, people purchase one kg of tomatoes, whereas now they purchase only for Rs 30 - Rs 40 per kg, and some even buy all the vegetables for half kg."

"Customers returned without purchasing tomatoes as they reached Rs 80 per kg for the last three days, and we were forced to dump the tomatoes, which cannot be stored even for a day, " he added.

The change in weather conditions has impacted the supply of vegetables, and prices surged by 30 percent in the city.

Traders said that the third crop is likely to begin from July, and there would be adequate supply for the markets, and prices would be reduced. However, tomato prices are expected to decrease within 10 days.

Currently, beans are sold for Rs 80 per kg, broad beans Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg, brinjal Rs 50 per kg, drumstick Rs 60 per kg, carrot Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg, beetroot Rs 30 per kg, onion and potatoes sold for Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg.