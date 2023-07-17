Tomato price hiked by Rs 10 in Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The price of tomatoes, which was sold at Rs 110 per kg in Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market yesterday (July 16), has gone up by Rs 10 and sold at Rs 120 per kg on Monday.

Meanwhile, small onions are sold at Rs 180 (down by Rs 20) in the market.

Earlier in the morning, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Minister KR Periyakaruppan stated that the Central government's ignorance of the hike in tomato prices is condemnable and added that importing tomatoes from foreign countries is a policy decision of the Central government.

Periyakaruppan also said that the hike in tomato prices may continue for 10 days.

