Tomato price dips by Rs 20 at the Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Price of tomatoes, which was skyrocketing for weeks together, has been witnessing a dip in the past few days. The rates dropped by Rs 60-80 in the past six days. Under these circumstances, The essential veggie is getting sold Rs 20 cheaper at the Koyambedu market.

The drop has brought price change in all the three varieties of tomatoes.

The first quality tomatoes are being sold at Rs 70 per kg, with the two and three qualities priced at Rs 60 and Rs 50 respectively.

Tomatoes and other perishable commodities rose sharply due to unseasonal rains in July. The reduction in price is being effected due to a marginal improvement in supply both within Tamil Nadu and other states.