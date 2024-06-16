Tomato, potato, beans, and drumsticks get costlier; check out vegetable rates on June 16 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like tomato, potato, beans and peas have recorded a rise on Sunday, when compared to their rates June 15.

On the other hand, the price of onion went down marginally from what it was a day ago.

According to traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market, the price of potato went up to Rs 45 per kg on Sunday from yesterday's price of Rs 35 per kg.

The price of beans increased to Rs 180 per kg today from Rs 150 per kg yesterday, while drumstick is being sold at Rs 90 per kg today from Rs 80 per kg yesterday.

The price of peas has gone up to Rs 210 per kg today from Rs 200 per kg on Saturday. Tomato prices increased to Rs 60 per kg on Sunday – it was Rs 55 a day ago.

The price of onion decreased to Rs 48 per kg today from Rs 50 per kg yesterday.















