Tomato, lemon & yam see price rise, drumstick, greenchilli, beans get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on June 5 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of tomato, lemon, yam witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the prices of drumstick, greenchilli, and beans went down.

According to traders at the market, the price of tomato increased to Rs 40 per kg on Wednesday from Rs 35 on June 3 while lemon price increased to Rs 140 per kg from Rs 110.

Also the price of yam increased to Rs 70 per kg on Wednesday from Rs 40 on June 3.

Similarly, greenchilli is being sold at Rs 85 per kg on Wednesday from price of Rs 90 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the price of beans decreased to Rs 100 per kg from Rs 130 on Sunday.















