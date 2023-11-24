Begin typing your search...

To forgive is divine: Trisha accepts Mansoor Ali Khan's apology

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Nov 2023 10:32 AM GMT
To forgive is divine: Trisha accepts Mansoor Ali Khans apology
Mansoor Ali Khan; Trisha

CHENNAI: Following days of drama over Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remarks about his Leo co-star Trisha, the Ponniyin Selvan actress has accepted the apology from Mansoor thus burying the hatchet.

After a severe backlash for his insensitive remarks, he issued an apology to Trisha to which she quoted Alexander Pope, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Mansoor Ali Khan was in the news for all the wrong reasons as he made inappropriate comments about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha in a presser, kicking up a row in social media irating the general public.

Online Desk

