To boost non-fare revenue, Chennai Metro Rail awards tender for advertising at stations

CHENNAI: As a way to boost non-fare revenue generation and sustainability for the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the licensed advertising rights of piers and portals across Metro alignments have been awarded to Mudra Ventures.

The contract for this alternate revenue (non-fare box) through the tender process has been awarded for different stretches from Meenambakkam Metro to Alandur Metro, Alandur to Little Mount Metro and Ekkattuthangal to CMBT Metro Station, as per the CMRL press note.

“This will be one of the major alternate revenue generations for CMRL along with other mediums of advertising and retail and office space portfolios, which would help in covering operational expenses,” the press note added. CMRL will also float a tender for advertising rights on piers and portals for the New Washermenpet to WIMCO Nagar Depot Metro station alignment at the earliest.