TNSTC Superintendent kills self in office

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old man, who was working as the Superintendent in the Kancheepuram zonal office of TNSTC - Villupuram Division died by suicide in the office cabin on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mani of Thiruverkadu in Chennai and was working in the office located in Ponnerikarai near the National Highway in Kancheepuram.

On Wednesday morning, Mani left for work earlier than his usual time and after reaching the office, Mani went to his cabin and locked the door. Since Mani's cabin was closed for a long time, the staff on suspicion, broke open the door and they found Mani dead.

The Kancheepuram Thaluk Police, who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.

The police have registered a case and inquiring about the reason behind the suicide.

Mani was supposed to retire from duty next year, and the police are investigating whether he was suffering from the workload or was facing problems in the house.