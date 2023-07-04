TNSTC organises 'The Plasma exhibition' at Birla Planetarium

CHENNAI: In order to popularise Science and Technology concepts, the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre (TNSTC) has organised a four-day 'The Plasma Exhibition' at Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

"The Plasma Exhibition has been organised at the innovation hub in Periyar Science and Technology Centre by the TNSTC in collaboration with the Institute for Plasma Research, Gujarat, and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam. The exhibition and the lecture programmes will contain a wealth of information on atomic research and allied sciences. This is a rare opportunity for the students' community. School and college students in and around Chennai are witnessing the projects on display," said IK Lenin Tamilkovan, Executive Director of TNSTC.

"Students of various schools and colleges are very eager to know about plasma and atomic research. Activities such as a live plasma exhibition, teachers' training programme, and popular talk are available during the exhibition. We are taking the students to our other galleries such as a science park, evolution park, 3d theatre, and planetarium," he added.

IIT-M professor Nilesh J Vasa, V Subramanian, Head - IGCAR, Kalpakkam, AV Ravikumar, Head - Outreach division Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat were present on the occasion.