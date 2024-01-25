TNSTC buses to be operated from Kilambakkam from January 30

CHENNAI: After conducting inspection at KCBT in Kilambakkam, on Thursday, state transport minister SS Sivasankar said that 80 per cent of moffusil buses maintained by TNSTC corporations will be operated from the new facility from January 30.

"Around 20,000 passengers came to Kilambakkam in Omni buses on Thursday morning. Of them, 9,200 passengers used shuttle services to reach MTC terminus. Moreover, parking space for Omni buses will be readied by March and the buses are allowed to park in a space opposite the KCBT, " he said.

The department shifted the operation of Omni buses that are south bound to KCBT from Wednesday night catching some passengers off guard.

On Thursday morning, authorities diverted Omni buses carrying passengers from Southern districts to KCBT. Also, SETC buses to those districts were moved to Kilambakkam already.

Sivasankar said that TNSTC buses to Bengaluru via Poonamallee and buses running on East Coast Road will only be operated from Koyambedu bus stand.

"Point to point buses from Tambaram to Kilambakkam is being operated every 10 minutes and MTC buses are being operated from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam via Maduravoyal. MTC buses are operated from Thiruvanmiyur to Kilambakkam on 4 routes. Moreover, to facilitate passengers from IT Corridor, MTC buses from Siruseri SIPCOT, will be operated from Friday, " Sivasankar said.

When asked about the clamour against the moving of bus operations from Koyambedu, the minister said that bus stand was in Broadway several years ago and when proposal to move it to Koyambedu, there were similar opposition.

Now, Koyambedu is being used normally. In a few years, people will used to Kilambakkam, he said.