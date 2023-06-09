TNSTC bus hits two-wheeler in Maduravoyal, kills pillion-rider

CHENNAI: A woman riding a pillion with her husband was killed in a road accident involving an MTC bus near Maduravoyal. The deceased was identified as Kanchana, 45. She was travelling on a two-wheeler with her husband Ramalingam,52, who runs a tea shop in Koyambedu.

The duo was on their way to their house in Thiruverkadu when they met with the accident. A TNSTC bus headed from Tiruttani to Koyambedu hit Ramalingam’s bike and due to the impact, both of them fell.

However, Kanchana was run over by the TNSTC bus and died on the spot. Based on the information, the traffic investigation wing police registered a case and arrested the bus driver Palani, 47. He was booked under section Section 304 (A) of IPC (death caused due to negligent driving). The body of the deceased woman was sent to the government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy.