TN’s peak power demand projected to touch new level in 2024 summer

CHENNAI: The peak power demand in Tamil Nadu may surge to 20,806 MW in 2024-25 surpassing its all-time high demand of 19,387 MW recorded on April 20, this year, according to a state-wise electricity demand forecast made recently by the Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA).

The soaring peak power demand would put the state’s distribution infrastructure, especially of Chennai’s to test as several areas witnessed night-time power cuts during the summer this year.

Tamil Nadu, according to the forecast, is expected to experience the highest demand in April, 2024. The state has been recording the highest demand in April-May for the past few years.

The highest peak demand projected for 2024-25 is around 1,419 MW more than the highest peak demand recorded so far this year (19,387 MW on April 20, 2023).

The demand in April 2024 has been projected at 20,806 MW, 19,785 MW in May, 19,800 MW in June, 19,005 MW in July and 20,631 MW in August. After August, the power demand will come down to 18,816 MW in September, 17,182 MW in October, 16,933 in November and 16,759 MW in December.

The demand is projected to increase from January 2025 in 17,459 MW, 18,465 MW in February and 20,460 MW in March.

A senior Tangedco official said that the power demand projected by the CEA was in the expected lines and it could be managed. “Even this year, the power demand has increased by 1,824 MW from 17,563 MW in 2022 to 19,387 MW this year,” the official said, adding that the power demand has remained extremely high this year.

“Energy consumption has gone up even after the end of the peak summer months. It is mainly due to weather conditions, growth in industrial and agricultural power demand,” the official added.