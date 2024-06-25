TNPCB and IIT- Madras to implement AI technology to monitor landfill fires, lake quality

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in coordination with the IIT-Madras, will implement an artificial intelligence (AI) based automatic water quality monitoring system in Chembarambakkam and Poondi lakes, which provide drinking water to Chennai. Also, a similar system will be implemented in Ooty and Kodaikanal lakes.

In an announcement made in the Assembly, on Tuesday, state environment and climate change minister Siva V Meyyanathan said that water quality of rivers, lakes and groundwater is being monitored under National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) and samples are collected once in every month.

"To monitor the water quality in real-time, Tamil Nadu Lake Monitoring Programme (TNLMP) will be implemented in Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Ooty and Kodaikanal lakes during the phase-1. Water quality of the lakes will be monitored continuously. The project will be implemented at Rs. 5 crore along with IIT-Madras," he said.

Also, TNPCB will utilize AI technology to monitor landfills across the state by installing thermal cameras, sensors to identify toxic gases and AI software. "Due to rising temperatures and increase in methane, landfills catch fire. To safeguard the environment and people, effective monitoring of landfills is a must, " Meyyanathan added.

The project will be implemented at Rs. 4 crore and the AI system will send continuous data for monitoring the landfills.

Apart from leveraging AI technology, Meyyanathan announced an initiative to involve school and college students as volunteers in environmental activities like plastic waste removal, turtle conservation, removal of alien plant species, wildlife census and others under Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission. Moreover, the government will promote innovations in sustainable practices and support entrepreneurs under StartUp Tamil Nadu.

"TNPCB will monitor noise pollution in residential areas, traffic junctions, commercial areas and industrial areas in Chennai, Tricchy, Coimbatore and Madurai city corporations. Hand-held equipment will be given to district environment engineers offices to monitor air and sea water quality during the times of oil spill, gas leaks, fires and other chemical accidents, " he announced.