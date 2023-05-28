TNHG staffer helps rly police catch thief aboard Chennai-Shirdi Express

CHENNAI: A robber who snatched a chain from a passenger aboard Chennai-Shirdi Express was arrested by the railway police, based on alert action by a Tamil Nadu Home Guard personnel on Saturday.

Police sources said the accused snatched the gold chain from the woman passenger when she was sleeping. However, she woke up within minutes of the theft and sensed the jewellery missing and raised an alarm around 2.30 am.

Tamil Nadu Home Guard (TNHG) personnel Devaraj of Tondiarpet, who was also travelling in the train noted a man suspiciously sneaking inside the washroom, locked the washroom door from outside and informed the railway police when the train stopped briefly at the Yelahanka station in Karnataka. Police recovered the chain from the suspect.