TNEA: Second round of counselling to begin on Aug 10

CHENNAI:The second round of counselling for engineering aspirants in Tamil Nadu will begin from August 10.

In the first round of counselling, 12,747 students were given provisional allotment of seats and colleges of their choice according to the merit list.

Sources at the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) on Tuesday said that students, who participated in the first round of counselling and received provisional allotments would be reporting to the colleges on Wednesday (today) for completing the admission process.

A senior official from the DOTE said: “Students, who secured cut-off marks from 178.9 to 142 will be participating in the second round of counselling. It’s a crucial period as many candidates might opt out if they don’t get their choice of courses and colleges. In the second round, 77,948 students are eligible to participate.”

Students, who have entered the choice of filing (courses and colleges), would get tentative allotment on August 13. “After the student’s confirmation, the provisional allocation will be made on August 15,” the official added.

“The third and final round of counselling will be held from August 23-25 for those who had secured cut-off marks between 141 and 77.50.”