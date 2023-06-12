TN will oppose nation-wide common counselling for med admissions: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the 187th graduation ceremony of Madras Medical College on Monday. While addressing the students, he said that the State government is continuing to fight for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption.

Talking about the common counselling for medical seats, he said that students of Tamil Nadu will be affected if the National Medical Commission (NMC) holds the counselling for States as well.

"The Tamil Nadu government has already expressed it's opposition to this. Tamil Nadu has the most number of medical education seats and non-Tamils from other states will benefit. The priority for Tamil Nadu students will be lost in public consultation," he said.

Last month, the Union government sent a draft stating that it would conduct a common counselling for medical seats. Responding to the same, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the state health department secretary sent a letter of objection to the Union government.

"Earlier, the respective state governments used to conduct the counselling for MBBS and BDS admission for the 85 percent of the seats after 15 per cent of the seats given for All India Quota. The seats for medical and dental courses in government medical colleges and government aided medical colleges are filled in by the State Government. We have already objected to common counselling and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will never allow the central government to hold a counselling for State seats too," said the minister.

He had stated that such a system of counselling would hamper the ability of the state government to draft any new legislation in the future.

"The 7.5 reservation for government school students will be affected for admissions. There is a possibility that students in Tamil Nadu will not get seats in colleges with state-of-the-art facilities. Students from outside the state can study in the colleges here. When the Tamil Nadu government made a request, they said that there would be no common counselling this year, but now they are announcing the same again. The Tamil Nadu government will strongly oppose the common counselling," he said.