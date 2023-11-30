TN to survey migration to frame policies better

CHENNAI: The State government would soon launch an extensive survey covering 30,000 households in 38 districts to study the migration and its pattern to come up with better policy. The exercise is likely to commence in a month or two, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

According to sources, the survey would capture the characteristics of each household and the pattern of migration (both domestic and international). The data would give a wide range of indicators - age, education, religion, caste, urban/rural, sectors and migration corridor - for the government to design better programmes and policies for those who migrate and the ones who return.

It would also provide details on remittance to the State, the need and demand of destination countries, whether there is a change in migration pattern, the problems faced by migrants and how to address them, the number of Tamils in different parts of the State and abroad, etc.

“The survey will give reliable estimates on international and domestic migration. It will lead to new studies and give a clear picture of the demand and needs of the global market. It will enable the government to evolve with a targetted approach and help the aspirants going abroad,” S Irudaya Rajan, chairman, the International Institute of Migration and Development, told DT Next.

Along with Bernard D Sami of LISTAR, Loyola College, Rajan had conducted a similar survey in 2015 covering 20,000 households.

“The new survey will be compared with the 2015 one, which will give more scope for new studies, and it will teach us how and where to help the emigrants. It will make clear if COVID-19 reorganised migration and its pattern and help us understand the skill sets that are sought-after,” said Rajan, who is involved in similar exercises in Jharkhand, Kerala and Odisha.

The 2015 survey captured 2.5 million emigrants and 1.3 million returnees, mostly blue collar workers. Singapore and Malaysia were their preferred destinations and followed by Saudi Arabia, UAE and other gulf countries.