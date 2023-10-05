TN to pay Rs 13,500 per hectare compensation to affected Kuruvai farmers

CHENNAI: Paddy cultivators of delta districts affected by short supply of Cauvery water this season would be paid Rs 13,500 per hectare as compensation. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday issued orders to thoroughly assess the extent of crop loss and pay Rs 13,500 per hectare to farmers in the state.

Though water was released on scheduled June 12 from Mettur Dam for Kuruvai cultivation for the benefit of delta farmers this year, release of required volume of water from the reservoir could not be sustained owing to non-realization of necessary Cauvery water from Karnataka, a statement issued by the state government said, adding that nearly 40,000 acres of paddy in delta districts have dried up due to paucity of water.

Less than a fortnight ago, Stalin announced Rs 560 crore crop insurance compensation to six lakh farmers who suffered crop loss due to natural calamities