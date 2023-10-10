TN resolution wantsCentre to direct K’taka release water TN Assembly urges Centre to direct K’taka release water

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to the State as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was endorsed by all but the BJP, which staged a walkout in protest against the government not modifying the resolution.

Moving the resolution, CM Stalin said Karnataka created an “artificial crisis” to not release water as per the apex court’s directions. “Cauvery water is essential not only to meet the food requirements of Tamil Nadu, but to sustain life as well,” Stalin said adding his government would not compromise under any circumstance in securing the same.

Urging the Centre to act ‘fairly’ on the issue, the CM assured the legislators that the DMK regime would make all efforts “without any hesitation”.

Detailing the efforts made by his government, mainly the numerous meetings Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan had with the Union Jal Shakthi Minister and the prayers made before the apex court to secure the state’s rightful share from neighbouring Karnataka this year,

Stalin said Tamil Nadu has realised 46.15 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) at Biliguntulu between June 1 and October 3 in 2023-24 owing to the strong arguments advanced by the State before the Cauvery Water Management

ity and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee despite it being a deficit water year.

Reiterating that only 2.833 tmcft of the 9.19 tmcft due to TN at Biliguntulu was realised in June, the CM blamed Karnataka for not complying with the orders of the CWMA and said in the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on October 11, his government would demand

Karnataka to make good the shortfall in the quantum ordered by the CWMA and CWRC so far in the current deficit water year in addition to the water that must be released for the next 10-15 days.