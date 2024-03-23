TN policeman tries crossing border illegally, detained by Bangladesh army

CHENNAI: In an incident of major embarrassment to the state police department, a policeman in the rank of special SI from Tamil Nadu has been detained by Bangladesh army after he allegedly crossed the border illegally.

Police sources here identified the policeman as John Selvaraj , SSI attached to Selaiyur police station in Tambaram City police.

Sources said that John Selvaraj, 47, has taken leave on medical grounds few days back and now being held in detention by Bangladesh army.

The SSI was earlier working in Trichy and was once suspended for his regular absentism. He was later transferred to Chennai and then to Tambaram commissionerate. His family stayed in Trichy while he stayed in Madipakkam.

At Selaiyur police station he was usually assigned the job of escorting criminals to the court.

Sources said that he was not on any official work at the Bangladesh border and inquiry is on to find out if he was involved in any kind of illegal activities.