TN police disallow demo for Bangladesh Hindus’ safety, Hindu Munnani moves Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State police to consider and pass an order to the representation seeking permission to hold demonstrations urging the Union government to take immediate action to stop the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Justice G Jayachandran directed the Chennai police commissioner to consider the representation of the petitioner and also directed to place the order passed, before the Court.

The matter was posted to August 21 for further submission.

The petitioner Siva Vijayan, Chennai district secretary of Hindu Munnani moved the petition claiming that Hindus being a minority community in Bangladesh are encountering life threats and violence followed by the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The petitioner urged the Union government to take immediate steps to safeguard the Hindus, who are facing hatred and violence by the mob vandalizing followed by the flee of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh.

To emphasize the demand his organization planned to hold demonstrations all over the State urging the Union government to initiate steps to safeguard the Hindus in Bangladesh, said the petitioner.

The representation given by him to hold the demonstrations was denied by the State police, said the petitioner and sought the Court to direct the police to grant permission.