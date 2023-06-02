TN photographer wins prestigious international award

CHENNAI: Jaisingh Nageswaran has made history by becoming the first photographer from India to be selected for the prestigious KG+ Awards 2023 Grand Prix at the renowned KYOTOGRAPHIE International Photography Festival in Japan. His captivating series, titled ‘The Lodge,’ which sheds light on the transgender communities in Tamil Nadu, stood out among 170 entries worldwide, securing the coveted Grant Prix winner for 2023.

Having previously documented the living spaces during the Koothandavar festival in Koovagam, Villupuram, Jaisingh was uncertain about how his work would be received in Japan. “I was surprised by the warm reception and the unique perspective the Japanese audience had towards art. The festival provided an enriching experience, with many attendees expressing their anticipation to see my future works,” Jaisingh tells DT Next.

The photographer adds that he loves Japanese photography, filmmaking, and art style. “This was a great opportunity to connect with photographers from around the world and exchange ideas. Currently, I am working on a series that revolves around my home and family. The series will be showcased at the Kyoto exhibition next year,” he concludes.

