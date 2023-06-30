TN Ministers inspect proposed new bus stand site in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister PK Sekarbabu said that the proposed new bus stand in Mahabalipuram will have facilities like ATM, feeding room, dormitory, tourist information centre, and other facilities.

Sekarbabu along with MSME Minister TM Anbarasan inspected the site selected for the new bus stand on Friday.

"An announcement to construct the new bus stand was made during the 2006-2011 DMK regime. However, the proposal was shelved by the AIADMK government. The Chief Minister is trying to complete the projects before the end of this year," Sekarbabu said after the inspection.

The bus stand will come up on 6.79 acres near Thirukazhukundram Road. The bus stand will house 50 buses at once. The present bus stand in the historic town accommodates only 10 buses.

"Moreover, new bus stands in Kilambakkam, Kunthambakkam, and Chengalpattu will come up. Idle parking space for omnibuses will be constructed in Mudichur," he added.

