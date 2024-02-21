TN: Maximum temperature to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday stated that dry weather will continue with maximum temperature likely to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu until Thursday.

Weather bloggers have also suggested that the maximum temperature will eventually see a surge in the next two weeks.



There might be some respite to certain areas from the high temperatures as light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu, and North Coastal Tamil Nadu on Friday. Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari are likely to receive light rains.



Among North coastal districts, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai can also receive the isolated rains. The light rains are likely to continue until February 25, 2024, at one or two places. However, dry weather is very likely to prevail over North Interior Tamilnadu.

Mist or haze is also likely to prevail at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu during early morning hours until Friday. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that a wind discontinuity runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy until Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33 degrees Celsius and Minimum temperature is likely to be 22-23 degrees Celsius.

