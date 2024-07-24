TN health minister Ma Su jogs, has roadside tea with UAE ministers

CHENNAI: State health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday morning went for a jog with UAE Economy Minister and Chairman of Investopia Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and other UAE representatives. They also had tea together from a roadside shop, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Speaking to media, Abdulla bin Touq said, "It was a happy moment to train with the Minister of Tamil Nadu. Economic ties between the UAE and India are among the biggest in the world". He is leading a team of representatives and investors from the UAE on an official visit to India.

He also added, "UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyanand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a good relationship. A 15% increase has seen in the trade between the two countries. A lot of investments are coming to India. There is a conference today happening in Chennai, so we are inviting everyone in the industry. We want to bring the world together to talk about new economies".

The UAE minister is also expected to meet Chief Minister Stalin and hold discussions ahead of the conference.

After the 'Investopia Global Talks' conference in Chennai concludes, he will fly to Kerala.