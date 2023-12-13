TN govt should ensure fishermen to get suitable compensation from CPCL: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former fisheries minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu government should not distance itself from the oil spill from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) that jeopardised the livelihood of the fishing community in Ennore and surrounding areas. He demanded the state government to play an active role in getting suitable compensation from CPCL.

After visiting the oil spill affected areas, Jayakumar said the oil spill was a result of "human error". A huge amount of oil spilled over from the premises of CPCL following heavy downpour during Cyclonic storm Michaung. The oil mixed with the rainwater and entered Buckingham Canal and reached Ennore Creek and beyond that. "Estuary is the breeding ground of a variety of marine fishes. It is vital for the livelihood of the fishermen community. The oil spill caused severe damage to the estuary and put the livelihood of the fishermen at risk, " said the former minister.

Though the National Green Tribunal made it clear it was "human error" and CPCL should be held responsible for the incident, the TN government should not wash off its responsibility by putting the entire blame on CPCL, he said, adding, "The people, in any disaster, look upon the government for assistance. It should play a proactive role instead of distancing itself from the issue and ensure the affected fishermen get adequate compensation from CPCL. It should also enhance the compensation to support the fishermen here at this juncture, " he said.