TN govt begins to sell tomatoes at 82 PDS shops in Chennai

CHENNAI: The State government commenced selling tomatoes at PDS shops in Chennai from Tuesday. They are sold at Rs 60, about half of what it costs in the open market.

In all, 82 shops are selling tomatoes, including 32 in North Chennai and 25 in South and Central Chennai, each selling 50 kg to 100 kg a day.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the government has imposed a restriction of only one kilogram per person.

There is no need to show the smart family (ration) card to purchase tomatoes, the report added.

This decision was taken at a consultation chaired by state cooperative minister K R Periyakaruppan at the state secretariat to bring the price of tomato under control.

Steps would be taken to extend sale of tomatoes at PDS shops in rest of the state based on requirement, Periyakaruppan said, assuring to bring the price of the essential commodity under control soon. Officials of state cooperative and horticulture departments are sourcing tomatoes directly from neighbouring states for sale at PDS and Farm Fresh outlets in Tamil Nadu.

The government is already selling tomato at Rs 60 per kg at 62 Farm Fresh outlets in the state, including 27 in Chennai.