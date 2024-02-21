TN Govt and GCC destroy the socio-economic interest of North Chennai: BJP

CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling DMK government and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the State BJP unit said both the DMK government budget and Chennai corporation budget had failed to meet the public demand. The government bodies have destroyed the social and economic interests of the people of North Chennai.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said, "The Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai corporation had crippled the economic interests of North Chennai residents who were hit by recent floods. The government and the city corporation are parroting about the already announced Rs 1,000 crore project and this is just a campaign to get the votes for the ensuing Lok Sabha election," Prasad told DT Next.



"While the GCC, Metro water and Highways department are executing projects related to basic facilities, the government should explain on what would be taken up for Rs 1,000 crore. The North Chennai Development Project has been announced repeatedly, but there is no visible progress to address the issues of North Chennai."



The BJP spokesperson also wondered whether Chief Minister Stalin who was elected from Kolathur Assembly Constituency, will shift his house from South Chennai to North Chennai.

