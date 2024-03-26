TN Fire & Rescue Service personnel remove vessel stuck over child’s head

CHENNAI: The TN Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel on Monday evening removed a cooking vessel struck over the head of an 18-month-old in Porur. The child, Kirthigan, lived with his parents at Mangala Nagar in Porur.

He was playing in the kitchen area while his mother was cooking when the incident happened. After the parents and neighbours tried to remove the vessel, TNFRS was informed. In around 30 minutes, firemen removed the vessel by cutting it off safely. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that there were no injuries.