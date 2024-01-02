TN DGP appreciates police force for incident free New Year

CHENNAI: Extending his New year wishes to the police personnel in the state, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal appreciated the officers and personnel for ensuring an incident free New Year.



“The preparations made by the Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police and the security arrangements on place from New Year’s Eve ensured that there were no major road accidents or law and order incidents. Across the state, the new year celebrations were carried out in a peaceful manner,” stated an official release from the office of DGP.

In Chennai city police limits, no fatal accidents were recorded.