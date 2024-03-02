TN Chief Election Officer flags off 'Pedal for Vote Cyclothon' in Chennai to increase awareness among voters

CHENNAI: In a bid to spread awareness among voters, Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Sathyabratha Sahoo flagged off the 'Pedal for Vote Cyclothon' at Marina beach in Chennai on Saturday morning. Along with Sathyabratha Sahoo, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandip Rai Rathore were also present in the awareness campaign.

As part of the Cyclothon awareness campaign, participants took an oath to exercise their right to vote.

While talking to ANI, Sathyabratha Sahoo highlighted the focus on creating awareness, encouraging youth to register as voters. "We are going to create a lot of awareness, especially among the youth voters, especially the first-time voters. We encourage them to enter the system and register themselves as voters," CEO Sahoo said.

Addressing preparations for the upcoming parliamentary election, Sathyabratha Sahoo stated, "We will follow the standard operating procedure to have all our electoral rolls, EVMs, and polling booths ready for voters to cast their votes." Concerning security measures, the Chief Election Commissioner mentioned the deployment of 25 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces, allocated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The deployment is set to be completed by the 7th of the month to guarantee a secure environment for voters during the parliamentary election. Responding to queries about the simultaneous conduct of the Vilavankode Assembly by-election, he conveyed, "We have to wait for the Election Commission of India's orders and will adhere to their decisions."