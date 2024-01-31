Begin typing your search...
TN CEO Sahoo's ID card missing
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Satyabrata Sahoo's ID card issued by the National election commission allegedly went missing after which a police complaint was filed.
Police sources said that the ID card was to be sent to New Delhi for renewal and accordingly, the CEO's office had assigned a staff to send the ID card by post. However, the staff seem to have misplaced the package and since it could not be found after searches, a complaint was filed at Fort police station on Monday.
After a complaint, a CSR (community service register) was issued.
