TN BJP functionary arrested for Facebook post hurting religious sentiment

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a Tamil Nadu BJP functionary for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a Facebook post.

The arrested person was identified as Gokul Naidu (43) of Nanganallur. He is the secretary of Chennai (east) district.

Police said that Gokul shared a photo in his Facebook account depicting a Muslim woman and a Hindu man and captioned it stating that Muslim women should marry Hindu men to get relief from the regressive practices in their religion.

While his post already attracted severe criticism online, a functionary of the Indian National League filed a complaint with the Pazhavanthangal police and the office of Joint Commissioner of Police (south) seeking action against Gokul.

After investigations, Police booked Gokul under sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 505 (1) (b) (statement likely to cause fear or alarm to public), 505 (2) (circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion)

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.