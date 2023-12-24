TN begins restoration works at oil spill-affected Ennore mangroves

CHENNAI: The State Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department has commenced mangrove restoration works in areas affected by the oil spill in Ennore. The department will also clean up the mangroves under the Ennore Mangroves Restoration Project at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Supriya Sahu, department secretary, told DT Next that low-speed jet machines are being used to clean the oil deposits from mangroves. “The deposits will be collected and then disposed of safely. Perambulation and assessment are going on and the required time to clean will be known after a week or 10 days. But the work will take a long time,” she said.

In a Twitter (X) post, Supriya Sahu revealed that the affected area has been divided into four zones. “Slow and laborious process to clean about 60 hectares of mangroves but we will get there,” she tweeted.

Mangroves restoration work in oil spill areas in Ennore creek has begun. The area is divided into four zones. Low speed sea water jet pipes will clean oil deposits which will be absorbed using soak pads, skimmers and oil booms and safely disposed. Slow and laborious process to… pic.twitter.com/fFWPTkVO8v — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 23, 2023

Meanwhile, two experts from the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) visited the affected areas and conducted a baseline study. NIO will file an interim report in two days and use nano-technology-based bio-dispersal methods to clean the mangroves.



When asked about the quantum of the oil spill, the secretary said that IIT-Madras has been asked to quantify the oil spill and the extent of environmental damages. “They are using technologies like spectrometers and drones to assess and the report will be submitted in 2 days,” she explained.

Presently, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which is alleged to be behind the spill, is conducting the cleaning operation of mangroves under the supervision of the government. Moreover, the department has teamed up with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

“The forest department also has expertise in carrying out the work. As much as Rs 40 crore has been already allocated under the Ennore Restoration Project. The oil spill clean work will be carried out under the project,” she said.