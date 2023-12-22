‘Tis the season of spending

CHENNAI: Right in the heart of Chennai, amid the stately chiming decor and the majestic Christmas tree, opens a new chapter for the city’s indigenous brands, unfolding a whimsical world. A Storybook Christmas, a Christmas pop-up organised by Madras Finds, will open its doors, featuring 35 home-grown brands.

From an Instagram community that serves as a discovery platform to crafting experiential events and designing nostalgic merchandise, Madras Finds embraces their South Indian roots, it has kindred spirits who value local craftsmanship, handmade art, and mindful consumption.

“We are a community of like-minded people with a shared love for the city, tradition, and all things authentic. Our recent design is a set of collectible Pulli Kolam playing cards designed in collaboration with local artists, which we will be showcasing for the first time at our pop-up,” explains Nivedita Ganeshram, founder of Madras Finds.

Nivedita Ganeshram

Nivedita reckons on her belief that the future of retail will predominantly go local.



“There is a lot of passion that goes behind building a brand right out of a city's neighbourhood. Everything feels more personal for the buyers. There is attention to detail in and sustainable too,” she highlights.

FRESH CAKES BY BAKERZOH





Calling a piece of cake the ‘best source of joy’, Zoheb Anser founded Fresh Cakes by Bakerzoh, back in 2017.



“I conceptualised the idea of Fresh Cakes as there were very limited options available in Chennai when it came to good quality, simple cakes, that anyone could enjoy, anytime they wanted. We started really small with the idea that cakes are neither a luxury nor unhealthy if the right kind of ingredients are used,” explains Zoheb.

The pop-up will see some of the bestsellers from their range for people to pick from.

Zoheb Anser

AROHAA

Blooming from textile and fashion background, Nivetha and Elavazhagan, the soon-to-be-married couple, co-founded Arohaa.

Wanting to show the world what fashion is all about, through its most natural form, Arohaa was born in 2021.

“Arohaa flows in a meditative rhythm, using heritage techniques such as hand spinning, hand loom weaving, coloured with natural pigments, kalamkari hand painting, tie-dyeing, and miniature hand embroidery,” says Nivetha.

Elavazhagan and Nivetha

With Christmas and New Year around, Arohaa is celebrating the essence of craftsmanship and its inner beauty with the people of Chennai.



“From the event, people will get to meet and carry their tiny little eco-friendly Bommai, which are made out of scraps produced from our very own production,” she adds.





ENSENS PERFUMERY



Nestled in the vibrant heart of Chennai, Ensens Perfumery is not just a Perfumery House; it’s a haven where scent becomes an art form.

Established by Varsha Namra Paun and her brother-in-law, Shrey Paun, Ensens Perfumery specialises in curating custom fragrances that tell one’s unique story, elevating the sensory experience to new heights.

Shrey Paun and Varsha Namra Paun

“On a journey of inclusivity in 2020, we embarked on this scented odyssey with a mission to make the art of perfumery accessible to all. Ensens stands for inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can embrace the enchantment of fragrance,” highlights Varsha.



With truly home-grown craftsmanship, the fragrances are born in-house, reflecting the authenticity, the fragrance of which will spread all through the Christmas pop-up.





PLASTIC-FREE MADRAS



Plastic Free Madras, co-founded by Pradeep Sekar and Divya, the environmentalist couple, started in 2019, which now has more than 400 happy businesses that have sensibly moved away from plastics.

Pradeep Sekar and Divya

Recognised by the TN Pollution Control Board, and trusted by many brand owners, the brand deals with glass bottles for juice and milk, PLA/ paper/ cotton carry bags, compostable straws, and cutlery, and many innovative options for takeaway packaging materials for restaurants.



“Plastic Free Madras aims to evolve the lives of the city for a healthy living by producing bamboo toothbrushes, neem combs, wooden tongue cleaners, wooden earbuds and support badges. Through the Christmas pop-up, the city will discover that everyday essentials are available in eco-friendly alternatives instead of plastic,” Pradeep elucidates.





FYNDORA

India’s first e-commerce gifting marketplace, Fyndora, founded by Nivedita Ganeshram herself, is a brand dedicated to bringing meticulously curated gifts that are personal and have a distinctive narrative.

“For the pop-up, we have partnered with one of our favourite chocolate brands from Jaipur to bring to the people distinctive flavoured chocolate bars that vibes with the Christmas theme. We are also bringing a curated assortment of gift hampers. We would like to introduce Fyndora, a locally born brand to the incredible people in the city,” says Vaishnavi Venkatachalam, Business Associate at Fyndora.

All Things Chocolates

Unwrap the magic this Christmas by A Storybook Christmas pop-up on December 23, from 11 am to 8 pm, at The Folly Hall, Amethyst.

