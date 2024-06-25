Tiruvottiyur double murder case: Kin yet to get victims’ bodies

CHENNAI: The bodies of the victims in the Tiruvottiyur double murder case — a 45-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son — are yet to be handed over to the family for final rites as the woman’s husband Murugan is yet to reach the country from Oman, where he is working.

M Padma and M Sanjay were stabbed to death by Padma’s elder son, Nitesh (20), on Thursday morning. The murder came to light only on Friday night after Nitesh sent a voice note to his cousin, confessing about his dastardly act.

Police secured the partly decomposed bodies packed in black garbage bags and arrested Nitesh on Saturday morning.

The accused, M Nitesh, had completed a B.Sc Data analytics course from a college in Velachery. He has allegedly told the police that he was upset over Padma’s consistent chiding about his arrears, which led to the murders.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept in a government hospital mortuary waiting for Murugan. A relative told DT Next that there were issues with Murugan’s travel documents, and he is expected to reach the city on Tuesday.