Tiruvalluvar cannot be compared with Shakespeare, says RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Exuding disappointment, the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday said the Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar cannot be compared with Shakespeare.

He also said the Indians need to liberate themselves from the colonial mindset.

"When Tiruvalluvar is compared with Shakespeare or when Kalidas, who was a way more versatile scholar, was born much before Shakespeare, is called the Shakespeare of India, which is the reflection of our mind and has been so colonized. We need to liberate ourselves from this colonial mindset, " Ravi said while addressing in the campaign launching of 'Ideas for the vision-Viksit Bharat at 2047' event held at Raj Bhavan.

Remembering the great poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar on his birth anniversary, Ravi said, "The Britishers including JC Rollo tried to glorify and promote the English language by calling South Indian languages 'Vernacular' and unfit to teach subjects like science and history. Bharathiar strongly condemned this humiliation and the use of the word 'Vernacular' for our language, which means languages of slaves. Bharathiar also mentioned that Tamil is far superior to English, be it scientific studies or accurate expression."

Further, the governor urged all university Vice-Chancellors to make sustainable contributions for India's future by involving students. IIT-M Director V Kamakoti and all V-Cs of state and private varsities took part in the event.