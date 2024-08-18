Tiruvallur station under NSG 2 category, express trains must stop here: Commuters

CHENNAI: To make their demand louder and stronger, residents and members of the Rail Passengers Association in Tiruvallur are all set to petition the local MP, Sasikanth Senthil, to ensure that long distance trains halt in Tiruvallur railway station.

Equipped with a RTI reply that confirmed the criteria essential for the stoppage of trains, commuters had been running from pillar to post with their demand for over 30 years.

K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Passengers Association, had obtained an RTI petition, which stated that Tiruvallur station comes under the NSG 2 category, out of the 11 stations under the Southern Railway. NSG 2 category of stations must either have an annual revenue of Rs 100-500 crore or a passenger footfall of 10-20 million. Such stations usually have better amenities and are given preferences for stoppage.

“We want to meet the Tiruvallur MP with the data so that our needs could be strongly presented. Tiruvallur is the district headquarters with ancient temples attracting pilgrims. It’s also an industrial town lacking adequate connectivity. Such reasons make us fight for the long-pending demand of express train stoppage,” explained Baskar.

When contacted a senior official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said that there were few trains which had stoppages in Tiruvallur.

“We haven’t received any letter requesting for the stoppage of express trains in Tiruvallur station. But if we receive it, we can forward it to the Railway Board which takes decisions in such matters,” added the official.