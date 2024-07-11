Tiruvallur ADW girl students protest against teachers' arrested under POCSO

CHENNAI: Several students of Adi Dravidar Girls Higher Secondary School in Sevapettai of Tiruvallur district staged a protest outside the school premises opposing the arrest of two teachers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl student during their protest alleged that the two teachers who were arrested by the police had been falsely charged under POCSO Act.

A government school teacher explaining the events that led to the protest said that the arrest might have happened after the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Kayalvizhi Selvaraj visited the school about three weeks back.

"During the minister's visit, the media asked if the teachers accused on sexual harassment charges be arrested, to which the minister said the necessary action will be taken. However, the arrest was made by the police through the information received by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) without thorough investigation, "explained the teacher.

The teacher further went on to question if the charges were true, why would the girls' protest against the arrest?

"We request the police and the CWC to make necessary investigations before taking action against the teachers. And, we are willing to cooperate if the charges are true," added the teacher.