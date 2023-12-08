Tirusulam Railway subway remains flooded for five days

CHENNAI: The Tirusulam Railway subway remains closed as it has been flooded by water for the past five days.

The pedestrian subway connecting the Chennai airport with the Tirusulam EMU and the Metro station is located in Tirusulam and is under the maintenance of the Highways department.

Most of the passengers who used to board the EMU and Metro were using the subway since it made travel easy for them. However, in the recent rains, the subway was flooded completely and the entrance was closed with barricades.

Now even after five days, the officials have not taken any steps to remove the water from the subway and so the commuters are forced to cross the GST Road by risking their lives.

The commuters said that the water should be removed from the subway soon since crossing the national highway is risky and in the past many accidents have been reported. They said that the officials should place a motor permanently in the subway so that the water can be drained easily when it gets flooded.