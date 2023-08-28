Timeless wheels

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 visitors thronged the first-of-its-kind pan-India Vintage and Classic Car Show at the Rayala Techno Park in Hotel Turyya Campus on Old Madras Road, and interacted with the owners of the vehicles.

The Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) had organised an impressive display of 56 cars and 12 two-wheelers including Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Jaguars, Austin Martins, Mercedes, Jeeps, Ford Mustangs and prominent Indian Classics like the Ambassador and Fiat.





Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was the chief guest. The HCAI, along with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police is using this event to bring awareness about road safety.











The Rotary Club of Madras is also associating with this event to promote skilling for the underprivileged. Today (August 28), HCAI is organising a vintage car rally from the city to Puducherry. The cars will be displayed at the Radisson Hotel in Puducherry.













