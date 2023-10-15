Time for a global gastronomical ride at Six ‘O’ One

CHENNAI: Six ‘O’ One at The Park has revamped its menu. The new menu introduces visitors to cuisines spread across the world. According to the restaurant, the food philosophy of the new menu revolves around the three S’s – sophistication, sustainability and superior ingredients.

Chennai’s foodscape is expanding each day with the introduction of unique cuisines and chefs’ innovative twists in the existing dishes. The city is embracing native cuisines as well and it doesn’t fail to recognise novel global cuisines.

The newly launched menu is curated by a team under the guidance of chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, director of food production.

The team took almost half a year to curate each dish to people’s liking and they have succeeded. “Creating good food is like creating an art, one cannot replicate the same and each time it is different,” says the director of food production.

Chef Ashtutosh feels that the pandemic and the lockdown had a huge impact on the food industry in Chennai. He also adds that just like the taste, people should also concentrate on the presentation of a dish to enjoy it completely, as it will be a treat for the three senses (look, taste and smell).

“We focus on serving something distinctive to people here. The idea is to introduce a couple of new ingredients and we source our ingredients locally. The quality of a dish is based on the quality of the ingredients,” Ashtutosh shares with DT Next.

The flavours of the newly introduced delicacies are not tweaked and the authentic taste is retained. “However, we have tried to provide traditional dishes with a contemporary twist.

One such relish is the rosemilk panna cotta. It should be noted that we have used an international range of cooking techniques to prepare dishes based on duck and pork,” adds the chef.

Unique dishes available on the menu include claypot biryani, pizzas without tomato, smoked salmon pizza and many others. One can find duck, pork, chicken, lamb and vegetarian options.

For starters, the succulent pathar gosht is a must-try for anyone who loves spice. The sweet potato tacos are a balance of health and flavours. The tacos are filled with black beans, sweet potato, sauces and crunchy vegetables to break the monotony. However, the chicken tikka is a bit bland.

For the ones who prefer Italian cuisine, the truffled mushroom risotto and varieties of pizzas should be savoured. The Thai-style chilli chicken is a mix of sweet, spice and a pinch of sour, paired with perfectly-cooked chicken. If you would like to eat something that is crispy as well as soft, go for a panko-crusted hara bhara kebab.

One unique dish that should be mentioned is the garden gratinati, which is a cheesy dish with crunchy veggies.

The dum biryani, along with the chicken curry, takes you on a flavourful ride. Coming to the wide range of desserts, Belgian chocolate marquise is exotic. Their elaneer payasam is also a must-try with a subtle sweetness.

“After the pandemic, many home cooks have emerged and are coming up with a lot of innovative dishes. This is an additional pressure on chefs to sustain in the industry,” remarks Ashutosh when asked about the trends in the city.