Ticketing counters in Egmore and Washermanpet to cater to surge in passenger flow: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) informed that ticketing counters would be opened in Egmore and Washermanpet metro stations to cater to increase in demand.



However, CMRL has requested the passengers to purchase online QR tickets to avoid standing in queue at Metro stations.

The statement issued by CMRL stated that due to surge in passenger flow at Washermenpet Metro and Egmore Metro due to suburban trains and some long route trains are being diverted to Chennai Beach station instead of Chennai Central Station. To manage the surge in traffic, CMRL has operated additional services in morning till 13:00 hrs and also planning to operate additional services in non-peak and evening peak hours. To cater the passenger demand, CMRL has opened additional ticketing counters at Egmore and Washermenpet Metro Stations, the statement added.

Usually metro trains are operated in the frequency of 7 mins during non-peak hours and 6 mins during peak hours and at 3 mins frequency at high traffic section (between Washermenpet Metro and Alandur Metro).