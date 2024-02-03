Thuraipakkam residents urge to resume road re-laying after drinking water pipeline work completes

CHENNAI: As the civic body resumes to relay damaged roads across the city. Residents of Thuraipakkam urge the authorities to halt the relaying work as the metro water board yet to complete the underground drinking water pipe laying work. They rued that the road would be damaged again if the metro water carried out the road cut.

"It has been nearly 12 years since the area included in the city corporation limit. The metro water board commenced the underground drinking water project in 2015 and almost after three years the work was completed. However, the work was halted due to the failure of the overhead water tank. Though the work finished in 2022, the water supply through the pipeline was not provided and only the distribution center was inaugurated, said A Francis of the Federation of Thuraipakkam residents welfare association.

The pipeline construction has been ongoing at a slow pace for the last 1.5 years and many houses at RE Nagar and Sai Balaji Nagar do not have pipeline drinking water facilities and still pay taxes for the same.

The residents are dependent on the water supplied by the private tanker lorries, and they have regular issues as these associations announce a strike.

Only after the residents interfere between the authorities and association members the issue would be resolved and the residents would get interrupted water supply.

"Now, the city corporation has planned to relay roads without completing the underground pipeline work carried out by the metro water board. If the road has been re-laid without giving connections, the civic body would again carry out road work and damage the roads, " he added.

Local residents urge the civic body to halt the road re-laying work and resume after the metro water board completes the pipeline construction to the residential areas.

When contacted ward 193 councilor T C Govindasamy said that the pipeline for drinking water supply to the houses has been completed in the majority of the places and only after that the road has been re-laid. If the contractors relay the road without our knowledge it would be stopped immediately. The works would be continued after the underground works are completed to ensure no road cut carried out until emergency cases.