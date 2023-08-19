Through the lens

Under the stars





This photo of olive ridley hatchlings making their way into the ocean is one of the best photos I have taken. It’s a photo that makes you think. Sea turtles return to the same beach they were born on from their nest. This process has been going on for about 110 million years. They’ve been doing this long before humans existed. Sadly, they’re becoming endangered now directly because of humanity, which has only existed for a measly 3,00,000 years compared to their 110 million. The planets and stars guide their way into the ocean as they have throughout their existence. You can see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in this photo. —Shantanu Krishnan



Spirit of nomadic life







During my trip to Badami in Karnataka last year, I made a stop at a small village. Here, I encountered a group of nomads who were in the process of leaving for another destination. Intrigued by their lifestyle, I parked my vehicle and initiated a conversation with them. Among the nomads, two women were packing their belongings, including cooking utensils, onto a horse. As someone who has held a deep affection for horses sincechildhood, I found this scene particularly enchanting. Leaving behind the fields, the women transitioned onto the road, one following the other. Captivated by this sight, I hurriedly snapped a photograph to preserve the moment. Witnessing their preparations and hearing snippets of their journey filled me with a sense of happiness. — Naveenraj Gowthaman

