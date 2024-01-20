Three zones in Chennai will not get pipeline drinking water on Jan 23

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out the interconnection pipeline works at Venkatanarayana Street and Chamiers Road in Teynampet zone (zone 9) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The drinking water distribution centre in Valluvarkkottam will not be functional for two days and the pipeline drinking water will be suspended in three zones in the city.



Since the metro rail underground work carried out interconnection of pipeline in various areas in the city corporation limit. The interconnection work will be done at Venkatanarayana Street and Chamiers Road from January 23, 6 am (Tuesday) to January 24, 6 am (Wednesday).

The water distribution through the pipeline in the residential areas of three zones - Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10) and Adyar (zone 13) will be stopped in the mentioned dates, stated an official release from CMWSSB.

Residents of three zones in southern parts of the city are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

People shall reach out to the monitoring and control room of Chennai metro water board headquarters to raise complaints if alternative arrangements have not been made by the concerned area officials for drinking water.