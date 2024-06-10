Three youths held for burglary of 30 sovereign gold in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three youths including two teenagers for allegedly breaking into a house in Kolathur and stealing 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver articles.

Police said that the trio broke into a house in VKM Nagar, Surapet near Kolathur.

On May 17, the occupants of the house left their home to visit relatives in Andhra Pradesh.

When they returned three days later, they found the house broke into and gold jewellery, silver and Rs 50,000 cash stolen.

Based on a complaint by G Hemavathi (53), Puzhal police registered a case and conducted investigations.

Based on CCTV footage and inputs, Puzhal Police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested them.

Police arrested S Siva (21) of Ambattur, M Surya (19) of Pallavaram and U Dinesh (19) of Tirvallur district.

Police recovered 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and a two wheeler from the accused.

Further investigations revealed that there are about 40 theft cases against Siva, four theft cases against Surya and two criminal cases including a murder case against Dinesh.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.