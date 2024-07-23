Three traffic policemen in Vepery suspended for taking bribes, post viral video

CHENNAI: Three traffic police personnel including a Sub Inspector were placed under suspension on Tuesday after they allegedly took bribes from motorists.



A video of the cops collecting bribes under the Doveton flyover was aired on a news channel after which an internal inquiry was conducted.

The suspended cops were identified as Sub Inspector Ramesh and Constables Ramesh and Raguraman --- all three of them are attached to Vepery Traffic police.

On Saturday, in Tambaram City police limits, Kelambakkam traffic police inspector Anburaj was suspended for demanding bribes from motorists. Anburaj used to allegedly intercept the two-wheelers during vehicle checks in the OMR and even if the biker had all the valid documents, the cop would demand bribes.

He also allegedly operated beyond his jurisdiction by stopping sand-laden lorries in Vandalur and Rathinamangalam and demanding money from the lorry drivers.