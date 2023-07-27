Three sentenced to life imprisonment as kids fight turns ugly in MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai sentenced three accused to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The case was heard by III additional Judge of sessions court DV Aanand. The Judge acquitted two.

On June 10, 2010, a complainant Mariyammal from Annai Sathya Nagar, filed a complaint in MKB nagar police station, alleged that Rasitha and Amulu from the same area with three others attacked her brother brutally and killed him.

According to the complainant, Rasitha's son and her son had a fight while playing. On June 10, 2010, Rasitha and Amulu came to the complainant's home and involved in a ruckus about the kids fight, alleged the complainant.

Later, the ruckus became a mele between them. Amulu invited her allies Kannadasan, Kumar and Balaji to the spot,alleged the complainant. They attacked the complainant's brother Manikandan brutally with iron rod, which lead to his death.

On the basis of Mariyammal's complaint MKB Nagar police lodged a case against the five accused. The FIR marked Kannadasan as A 1, Kumar as A2, Balaji as A3, Amulu as A 4 and Rasitha as A5. Later the police arrested all the five accused under IPC 147, 148, 341 and 302.

The sessions judge found A 1 to A 3 as guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment with Rs.5,000 as fine. The judge acquitted A4 and A5.